SABC FILES AN APPLICATION AT THE LABOUR COURT IN RESPECT OF IRREGULAR APPOINTMENTS

Johannesburg-Monday, 19 August 2019-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will tomorrow (20 August 2019) file an application at the Labour Court, which seeks to have irregular appointments within the Corporation declared unlawful, invalid and set aside. These are appointments that are deemed to have been effected without following relevant SABC policies.