SABC ENCOURAGES THE YOUTH IN SOUTH AFRICA TO OWN THEIR SPACES

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 12 June 2019 – Forty three years ago, the youth at that time had reached a precipice of frustration under the national regime of the day and they needed to find a voice and a platform to give expression to their issues, enter the 1976 Soweto Uprising now known as June 16 Commemorations, a National Youth Day of activism by under 35’s in South Africa.

Across our provinces, all eyes and ears will be on the various conversations and on the ground activities marking this important day, and SABC is proud to be the leading, credible voice and face of the nation, bringing you detailed broadcasts of the national proceedings from our digital, radio and television platforms.