SABC COMMEMORATES 41ST ANNIVERSARY OF BLACK WEDNESDAY

Johannesburg – Friday, 19 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) joins hands with the rest of the media fraternity, in the commemoration of Black Wednesday. This year marks 41 years since Black Wednesday, when oppression against the press by the apartheid government took place on 19 October 1977, through the banning of The World, Weekend World and Pro Veritate publications.

The dawn of our democracy brought with it many freedoms, amongst them freedom of the press, which is enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.