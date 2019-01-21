SABC CLARIFIES HEADLINE ON SECTION 189 PROCESS

Johannesburg – Monday, 21 January 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the inaccurate headline in the Business Day newspaper giving the impression that the SABC Board recently made a pronouncement to suspend the section189 of the LRA process. This is misleading as the resignations of the four Board members in November 2018 rendered the current Board inquorate and unable to meet to take decisions. The SABC Board has therefore not met since it became inquorate in November 2018.