SABC BOARD STATEMENT ON THE RESIGNATION OF DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON, MS. FEBE POTGIETER-GQUBULE

SABC BOARD STATEMENT ON THE RESIGNATION OF DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON, MS. FEBE POTGIETER-GQUBULE

Johannesburg, Thursday 01 March 2018 -The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board has received the resignation of Board member and Deputy Chairperson Ms. Febe Potgieter-Gqubule. As indicated in her appointment interview by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Communications (PCC) in September 2017, Ms. Potgieter-Gqubule undertook to resign from the Board if she was appointed in any official capacity which could potentially constitute a material conflict of interest.

The African National Congress (ANC) has now confirmed that Ms. Potgieter-Gqubule has been appointed as the ANC’s Elections General Manager and, accordingly, she has tendered her resignation from the SABC Board which will be duly communicated to the President and the PCC.

The SABC Board wishes to express its gratitude to Ms. Potgieter-Gqubule for her outstanding contribution to the SABC both as Interim Board member and as Deputy Chairperson of the current Board. We wish her well on her new role.

Ms. Potgieter-Gqubule’s resignation leaves the Board with three vacant positions; therefore, the SABC will be communicating to the relevant authorities the urgency of appointing the new SABC Board members to fill these vacancies.

