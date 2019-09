SABC BOARD RESPONSE TO SUNDAY TIMES STORY – “SABC BRASS THREATEN TO QUIT OVER BOARD ‘MEDDLING’”

Johannesburg Sunday, 01 September 2019. The SABC Board has reaffirmed its utmost support and respect for the SABC’s Executive Directors who have done a sterling job thus far in very difficult circumstances. The Board will not be drawn into discussing internal board matters and alleged differences between Board members.