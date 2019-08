SABC BOARD MAKES PUBLIC FINDINGS OF THE INDEPENDENT COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO INTERFERENCE IN THE SABC NEWSROOM FROM 2012 – 2017.

Johannesburg – Monday, 5 August 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Board has made public the findings of an Independent Commission of Inquiry into interference in the decision making in Newsroom of the SABC (“the Report”) between the years 2012-2017.

In May 2018, the SABC established an independent commission of inquiry and appointed veteran journalist Dr Joe Thloloe as an industry expert to head it. He was supported by Mr. Stephen Tawana from MMM Attorneys.