SABC APPOINTS MR NJANJI CHAUKE AS EDITOR OF THE SABC NEWS CHANNEL

Johannesburg – Wednesday 02 October 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Njanji Chauke as the Editor of the SABC News Channel (24-hour News Channel) with effect from 01 October 2019.

Mr Chauke is a multi-skilled media professional, with a journalism career that spans over 22 years. He began his broadcast career on campus radio at Tshwane University of Technology, where he obtained a Diploma in Journalism.