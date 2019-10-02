SABC APPOINTS MR IAN PLAATJIES AS CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 02 October 2019 – The Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Ian Plaatjies as the Corporation’s new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Mr Plaatjies will commence his duties from 01 November 2019.

Mr Plaatjies joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) where he is the Chief Digital Officer. He has more than 30 years’ experience in various industries, including telecommunications, mining, banking and the financial services sector. Mr Plaatjies has held the senior executive positions of Group Chief Information Officer (CIO) at SBV and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Absa Group Payments, respectively.