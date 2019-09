SABC APOLOGISES FOR THE DISRUPTION OF BROADCAST SERVICES DUE TO POWER FAILURE

Johannesburg-Sunday, 01 September 2019-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to apologise for the disruption of broadcast services for all Johannesburg based radio stations between 07h00 and 08h00 this morning. The affected radio stations include METRO FM, 5FM, Radio 2000, SAFM and RSG.