SABC ANNOUNCES MZANSI SUPER LEAGUE (MSL) BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Johannesburg – Friday, 09 November 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to release the broadcast schedule for the Mzansi Super League (MSL), in which the SABC has partnered with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to broadcast the tournament live and exclusive on SABC platforms.

The hashtag for the league is #MSLT20 and this partnership will allow the SABC to bring the much anticipated #MSLT20 to millions of audiences across the country using the power of SABC Television, Radio and Digital platforms.