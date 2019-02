SABC AND VIU SA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Johannesburg, Tuesday 19 February 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has signed a license agreement with leading global over-the-top (OTT) video service Viu, operated by PCCW Media and Vuclip. Through the partnership, Viu gains exclusive digital rights to selected SABC titles, as well as a slate of premium library content for a period of 24-months.