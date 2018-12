SABC AND PSL REACH AGREEMENT ON THE BROADCAST OF PSL GAMES ON SABC RADIO

Johannesburg – Saturday, 08 December 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to inform the South African public and soccer loving fans that the SABC and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have reached an agreement for the live broadcast of PSL matches on SABC radio stations, including on SABC television channel SABC 1. This follows a series of engagements between the parties in an effort to find a solution.