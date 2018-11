SABC AND MR KAIZER KGANYAGO PART WAYS

Johannesburg – Saturday, 24 November 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), wishes to announce the departure of Kaizer Kganyago from the SABC.

Mr Kganyago’s contract expires at the end of January 2019 and he requested to be released from his contract effective Friday, 23 November 2018 instead of serving his contract until end of January 2019.