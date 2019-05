SABC AND ATHLETICS SOUTH AFRICA REACH ONE YEAR AGREEMENT

Johannesburg – Tuesday 07 May 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Athletics South Africa (ASA) are pleased to announce that they have reached a one year agreement.

The agreement will see the SABC producing and broadcasting the Comrades Marathon, Cape Town Marathon and Soweto Marathon. The Comrades Marathon, which takes place on 9 June 2019, will be broadcast live on SABC 2 from 5h30.