SABC ACCEPTS MEMORANDUM DELIVERED BY ORGANISED LABOUR

Johannesburg, Friday 09 November 2018 –The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the peaceful picketing/protests which took place at the various SABC offices around the country by Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU) and Communications Workers Union (CWU).

Memoranda were delivered by the respective Unions and the SABC will review the memoranda and respond to organised labour.