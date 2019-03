SABC 3’s ‘THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL’ TO COME OFF THE SCHEDULE

Johannesburg, Saturday, 2 March 2019- The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that SABC 3’s soapie ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ will no longer be broadcast on the channel, effective 4 March 2019. Attachments SABC 3’s ‘THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL’ TO COME OFF THE SCHEDULE File size: 341 KB Downloads: 30