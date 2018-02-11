SABC 3 RESCHEDULES 18H00 NEWS BULLETIN TO 21HOO AND ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE JOINS SABC 3

Johannesburg, Monday 05 February 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s commercial television channel, SABC 3 is moving the 18h00 news bulletin to 21h00 as from today. Mr Peter Ndoro and Ms Francis Herd will remain as the Presenters of this bulletin, whilst Chriselda Lewis and Aldrin Sampear will present the weekend edition.

The channel is also pleased to announce the introduction of a brand new Current Affairs programme, Frankly Speaking at 20h30 from Sunday 11 February 2018. This programme is an interactive show using skype and social media to encourage amplified viewer participation.

Frankly Speaking will be hosted by the renowned media personality Onkgopotse JJ Tabane. Mr Tabane is one of South Africa’s leading media and communications specialists, as well as a community activist and a business executive. He is an author and also a regular columnist for various publications.

The new current affairs programme will look at news of the day and preview important upcoming stories through high paced headlines.

These changes are informed by a great need to stay relevant, innovative and to keep up with the fast growing digital trends in the media space.

The SABC remains committed to delivering cutting-edge news and current affairs programmes which are well researched, balanced and fair.

