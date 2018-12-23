SABC 1’S COAST TO COAST TOUR HEADS FOR PORT ELIZABETH (PE)

Johannesburg – Thursday 13 December 2018 – The first leg of SABC 1’s Coast to Coast Tour in partnership with Cell C hit the Durban coast with a bang on 7 to 9 December 2018, leaving thousands of the channel’s loyal viewers pleading for more.

The second leg of the Coast to Coast Tour promises to deliver more of ‘Everything Summer’ when SABC 1 and Cell C pay a visit to the friendly city of Port Elizabeth (PE) from 14 to 16 December 2018.

The PE leg of the tour will be supported by our sister radio stations Umhlobo Wenene FM and trufm. The tour will also be headlined by the biggest music show in the land, Live Amp, which will carry a live broadcast from the Cubana Restaurant on Friday 14 December at 19h30. The ever-so-popular variety show, Selimathunzi, will also be in attendance to capture the fun and excitement generated by the tour.

SABC TV PR Head, Zandile Nkonyeni stated: “It’s been quite a good year on-air for SABC 1 in terms of dishing out exciting content for our audiences and that is why we are excited about the opportunity to finally connect up-close and personal with our viewers in the coastal regions.”

Nkonyeni further stated: “the tour promises to be action-packed with ‘Everything Summer’ beach activities, meet and greets, summer giveaways but most importantly, we look forward to our viewers meeting their favourite SABC 1 personalities and connecting with the brand. We would like to thank Cell C for coming on board and making the tour possible for us and we hope our viewers will come in their numbers to experience and share their summer with us.”

Cell C Executive Head of Communications, Karin Fourie said: “The SABC 1’s Coast to Coast Tour promises to be fantastic as it offers fans the chance to meet stars from their favourite TV shows during the fun-packed tour of Mzansi’s beautiful coastal cities. Cell C is honoured to be the sponsor of the Coast to Coast Tour. Since one of our key values is bringing people together, we knew we had to be a part of it.”

In PE viewers can look forward to meeting their favourite personalities such as, Khaya Dladla and Nokuthula Mabika (Uzalo), Manaka Ranaka (Generations-The Legacy), Andile Gaelisiwe (Khumbulekhaya), Lerato Marabe, Austin Mothapo and Gift Mokhampanyane (Skeem Saam), Angela Sithole (Diamond City), Sphesihle Vazi (Selimathunzi), Mxolisi Masango (Expressions) and Bakwateleni Jiyane (Ikani).

Viewers in attendance will also stand a chance to walk away with memorable branded summer giveaways. The Coast to Coast Tour will wrap up in the Mzansi Fo Sho style in the mother city, Cape Town, on the weekend of 21 to 23 December 2018.

