SABC 1 TO BROADCAST THE 13TH ANNUAL SATMA AWARDS

SABC1 will screen the 13th annual SATMA Awards on Sunday, 14 October 2018, at 21h00. The 2018 traditional awards ceremony was held under the theme ‘Embrace your Heritage’ on Saturday, 29 September 2018 at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng (Bokone-Bophirima Province).

SABC 1 enjoys a long-standing relationship with the SATMAS as a media partner to these prestigious awards ceremony spanning over 13 years.

One of the main attractions to this years’ event was the honouring of the following legends: Lasting Legacy – Simon Senna; Sol Plaatjie; King Hintsa, and Rex Rabanye. The Lifetime Achievement went to Mme Paulne Thisazana and Khathide Ngobe.

SABC 1 viewers will be treated to spectacular live performances including hip hop giants: HHP and Khuli Chana; Destruction Boyz; Abathandwa, Mafikizolo, Phuzukhemisi and many more.