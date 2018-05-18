RSG wins again at Afrikaans media awards

Last Friday, the annual ATKV (Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereniging) media awards were presented at the stylish Katy’s Palace Bar in Kramerville, Sandton. These awards recognise journalists, producers, presenters and actors to commemorate and celebrate the responsible work they do in informing, educating and entertaining South Africans.

Photographer: Bernard Brand

RSG presenters and programme makers have won in the following categories within the Listen (Radio) Section:

Best insert in a journal program: Johan van Lill for his insert on ‘Oude Libertas 40 jaar’ in RSG’s arts program Best presenter or interviewer of a news- or actuality program: Phil Loots for his program Fiks vir die lewe Best insert in a news- or actuality program: Izak du Plessis for his insert on ‘Paternoster vissers’ in Monitor Best journal program: Ilze Salzwedel for her program Skrywers en Boeke Best news- or actuality program: Melissa Tighy for ‘Landwye betogings teen Zuma’ in Spektrum Best documentary or program series: Jamaine Krige for Na die brande on RSG Best text for a radio drama or –theatre: Marion Erskine for Akwarius on RSG Best producer of a radio drama or –theatre: Bettie Kemp for Akwarius on RSG

There were also award sections for print media (read) and TV (watch). Digital forms part of each section.

Congratulations to RSG and all the award winners – truly inspiring and very proud of the talent at the SABC’s Afrikaans radio station!

Date: 18 May 2018

Issued by: RSG

