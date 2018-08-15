RFP TITLE: SUPPLY OF RADIO OUTSIDE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the supply of, Radio outside Production Equipment for SABC Broadcast Services.

Tender documents are obtainable from 15 August 2018 from the following websites:

Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Compulsory Briefing Session will be held

Date: 30 August 2018

Time: 10:00 to 11:00

Venue: SABC Radio Park, Ground Floor Auditorium, Entrance 2

Closing Date: 13 September 2018

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, on 011/714-6527/4764 SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, and Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za