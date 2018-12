RFP TITLE: SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF 3X (2X135KVA) PRIME RATED SYNCHRONISED GENERATORS MOUNTED ON TRUCK TRAILERS.

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the, Supply and Installation of 3x (2x135kva) Prime Rated Synchronised Generators for the SABC.

Tender documents are obtainable from 3 December 2018 from the following websites:

Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Compulsory Briefing Session will be held