RFP TITLE: PROVISION FOR HARDWARE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES FOR PRODUCTION SERVERS AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK IN THE COMPUTER ROOM FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

Attachments RFP-IT-2018-11-RFP-PROVISION FOR HARDWARE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES FOR PRODUCTION SERVERS AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK FOR A PERIOD OF THREE 3 YEARS 13-02-2018 File size: 782 KB Downloads: 57