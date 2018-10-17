RFP TITLE: APPOINTMENT OF A CONTRACTOR FOR THE INSTALLATION OF AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM IN SABC HENLY DATA CENTRE

This RFP calls for suitably qualified supplier for the installation of air conditioning

system in SABC Henley Data Centre

Tender documents are obtainable from 28 September 2018 from the following

websites:

 Government E- tender Portal

 SABC Website.

 CIDB

Compulsory Briefing Session will be held as follows:

Date : 17 October 2018

Time : 11h00

Venue : SABC Henley Building Entrance 5, Auckland Park, B1 Level