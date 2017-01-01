RFI TITLE: PROVISION OF SOFTWARE ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

1. PURPOSE

The purpose of RFI is to request information and pricing for the provision of software asset management solution.

2. Background

The SABC is a public broadcaster in South Africa responsible to inform, educate and entertain by provisioning of nineteen (19) radio stations as well as five (5) television channels to the South African public. SABC depends on the Information Technology Business Unit as a provider of Information Technology services and solutions. The Information Technology function exists to enable the rest of the SABC by providing innovative solutions to deliver different services.