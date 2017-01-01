RFI TITLE: PROVISION OF NEW SCHEDULLING SYSTEM FOR SABC

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION (RFI) FOR THE PROVISION OF NEW SCHEDULING SYSTEM FOR SABC

1. PURPOSE

The purpose of RFI is to request information and pricing for the provision of new scheduling system for SABC.

2. Background

The SABC TV Division wants to replace the current scheduling system due to challenges and escalating costs for support & maintenance. The business is currently experiencing challenges with the upgrade, support and maintenance fees.

The SABC is seeking for the information for a cost effective and efficient scheduling system.

3. Requirements

3.1 Solution Requirements

 Contract and Rights Management:

 Management of different types of programme and different types of rights acquired including validity periods per right per platform.

o Play rights, broadcast rights. etc

o Programme clauses

o Track Inventory Management