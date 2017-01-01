RFI: PROVISION OF ALTERNATE OFFICE SPACE FOR THE SABC NELSPRUIT OFFICE

Purpose:

The purpose of RFI is to request information and costing for the provision of alternate office space for SABC Nelspruit office.

Background:

The SABC Mpumalanga is currently renting office space at City Centre building, c/o Andrew and Madiba drive, Mbombela. SABC occupies about 3000m².

Requirements and scope of services

Specific requirements:

Building must lean towards broadcasting and be able to be equipped and fitted with studios and other broadcast infrastructure. Neighboring land use to be in line with SABC’s environmental needs e.g. not industrial due to noise pollution etc.)

Building must be accessible to the public including bus accessibility.

Building must be situated in such a way that we can become NKPA compliant.

Visibility of the site is important.

Parking for OB vans must be big enough to fit extended heights of vehicles.

Fire suppression system with notification systems to be installed

Studios to be acoustically treated and will have to be built to spec

2 x UPS systems big enough to support the operations

2 x Generators to support the operations

Chiller plant for centralized air-conditioning for studios.

Please see full FRI document attached.