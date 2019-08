RESIGNATION OF DR CRAIG VAN ROOYEN AS SABC ACTING COO AND GE: TECHNOLOGY

Johannesburg – Monday 12 August 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) regrets to announce the resignation of Dr. Craig van Rooyen as Acting Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Group Executive: Technology. Dr. Van Rooyen’s resignation is due to personal and family reasons. He will be leaving the SABC on 9 September 2019.