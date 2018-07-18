REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL SUPPLY OF ADOBE CREATIVE CLOUD SOFTWARE LICENSING FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

RFP NUMBER: RFP/IT/2018/53

The SABC seeks to appoint an experienced service provider, which can supply Adobe Creative Cloud Software Licensing for a period of three (3) years to the SABC. The potential service providers are therefore invited to participate in this Request for Proposal.

Tender documents are obtainable from 18 July 2018 from the following websites:

Government EPortal – http://www.etenders.gov.za/

http://www.etenders.gov.za/ SABC Website.

Briefing Session:

DATE : 25 July 2018

TIME : 10@30

VENUE: SABC, HENLEY ROAD, ENTRANCE 2, AUCKLAND PARK, GROUND FLOOR AUDITORIUM.

Closing Date: 17 August 2018@ 12h00 noon

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg on Lorna Martins at 011/7146527 or Mimi Lushaba at 011/714 4764 or SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

