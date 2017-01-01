REQUEST FOR NOMINATIONS – APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (8) MEMBERS TO THE BOARD

Institutions and/or individuals are hereby invited to nominate persons to fi ll four (4) vacancies of nonexecutive

members to the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited, which arose from

the withdrawal of Ms Nomvuyiso Batyi and the resignation of Ms Rachel Kalidass, Ms Febbe Potgieter-

Gqubule and Mr Victor Rambau, for the remainder of the term of offi ce of the current Board as stipulated in

Section 13(8) of the Broadcasting Act, No 4 of 1999.

Please see attached document (in your preferred language) for requirements