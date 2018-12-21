REQUEST FOR NOMINATIONS: APPOINTMENT OF EIGHT (8) MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF THE SOUTH AFRICAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION (SABC)

Institutions and/or individuals are hereby invited to nominate persons to fill eight (8) vacancies of non-executive members to the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited, which arose from the withdrawal of Ms Nomvuyiso Batyi and the resignation of Ms Rachel Kalidass, Ms Febbe Potgieter-Gqubule, Mr Victor Rambau, Mr Krish Naidoo, Ms Khanyisile Kweyama, Mr John Matisson and Mr Mathatha Tsedu for the remainder of the term of office of the current Board as stipulated in Section 13(8) of the Broadcasting Act, No 4 of 1999.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation was established in terms of the Broadcasting Act (1936) as a government enterprise to provide radio and television broadcasting services to South Africa.

Requirements:

Members of the Board, when viewed collectively, must be persons who: · are suited to serve on the Board by virtue of their qualifications, expertise and experience in the fields of broadcasting policy and technology, broadcasting regulation, media law, business practice and finance, marketing, journalism, entertainment and education, social and labour issues · are committed to fairness, freedom of expression, the right of the public to be informed, as well as openness and accountability on the part of those holding public office · represent a broad cross-section of the population of the Republic · are committed to the objectives and principles as enunciated in the Charter of the SABC · are South African citizens permanently resident in the Republic.

Written nominations must contain the full name and address of the institution and/or individual making the nomination, the nominee’s signed acceptance of the nomination and his/her Curriculum Vitae, providing at least the following information: · Full name, ID number and gender · Contact address, telephone and fax numbers and e-mail address · Previous experience (quoting dates and organisations concerned) · Certified copies of academic qualifications and identity document.

Nominations and enquiries must be addressed to the Committee Secretary, Mr Thembinkosi Ngoma, Portfolio Committee on Communications, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000 or emailed to tngoma@parliament.gov.za or faxed to 0865225740. Telephonic enquiries can be made to (021) 403 3733.

Closing date for nominations: Friday, 21 December 2018 at 16:00. Please note that nominees will be subjected to qualifications check and security clearance. Late nominations will not be considered.

Candidates who applied previously need not re-apply as their nominations will be considered.

Issued by Prof Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize, MP – Chairperson:PC on Communications.