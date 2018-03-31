RADIO2000 INVITED TO BROADCAST IN EAST AFRICA

Johannesburg, Wednesday 31 January 2018 – SABC Radio Station, Radio2000 has been invited to tour Tanzania from 4 – 11 February 2018 by Tanzania Tourist Board. The invitation is to establish and strengthen a long term relationship with the station and to create content around the annual Sauti Za Busara Music Festival and tourism in Tanzania.

Radio2000 Station Manager: Ms Puleng Thulo says: “We at Radio2000 are proud to have been invited to broadcast in Tanzania – East Africa and especially at this time when we are talking about African unity and working together in terms of promoting arts, culture and tourism. We welcome this opportunity to expose our station to the African continent and to generate content that will benefit our listeners in South Africa.”

Radio2000’s breakfast show Planet Haaibo will broadcast from various tourist attraction sites in Tanzania such as Serengeti Park, Mount Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar from the 5th – 10th of February 2018.The Station has through the years forged relationships with African States, Embassies and High Commissions celebrating Africa Day and promoting #SayNOToXenophobia campaigns.

Radio2000 has broadcast at various High Commissions during AFCON tournaments and Africa Day, highlighting trade missions between South Africa and other African countries. In 2017 Radio2000 hosted a successful Africa Day and Heritage Day respectively at the SABC where various African Embassies and High Commissions were invited to exhibit their arts and culture as well as to promote tourism. Following those events, Tanzania Tourist Board saw it befitting to extend the invitation to the station to visit the country and to see what they have to offer.

