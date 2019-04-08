RADIO 2000 LINE-UP CHANGES

MEDIA STATEMENT

RADIO 2000 LINE-UP CHANGES

Johannesburg – Friday 05 April 2019 – Radio 2000 is pleased to announce that it has made a few changes to its line-up, in order to remain competitive and relevant to audiences across all race groups. New additions to the Radio 2000 family include Phat Joe, Nonala Tose, Nathi Ndamase on its midweek shows and Carol Ofori on weekends. Phat Joe will start on Monday 08 April 2019 and Carol Ofori will only join the Radio 2000 family on 01 May 2019.

The new line-up gives balance to the previous predominantly male heavy prime time slots, with Nonala co-hosting with Phat Joe the Morning Drive from 06h00 until 09h00, Monday to Friday. Nathi Ndamase has joined Glen Lewis on the Afternoon Drive between 15h00 and 18h00, Monday to Friday. Justice ‘Just Ice’ Ramohlola has moved to the 19h30 – 22h00 slot, Monday to Thursday.

Reggie Philander will join the station from 01 May 2019 to present the programme ‘Brunch’ between 09h00 and 12h00 on weekends.

The station will also automate 00h00 – 06h00 Monday – Monday from May 2019.

Radio 2000 continuously aims to grow its listenership across the country and has adopted a 3 pronged approach of delivering its content on air, online as well as on the ground activations. This approach is the station’s way of fulfilling the SABC’s vision ‘to become the leading, credible voice and face of the nation and the continent’.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Vuyo Mthembu (SABC Spokesperson)

Mthembuv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 2236 |C. 083 300 9221