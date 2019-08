NO AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN SABC AND SUPERSPORT ON BROADCAST OF PSL MATCHES

Johannesburg – Saturday 03 August 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) regrets to announce that no sublicense agreement was reached with SuperSport, in respect to the broadcast of matches of the new PSL season.

The SABC was expected to pay SuperSport R280 million for 144 matches per year for a period of five years, and during that period, the SABC would haommercially viable agreement for the SABC.ve made revenue of only R9.8 million per year. This would not have been a c