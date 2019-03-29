MOTSWEDING FM INTRODUCES ITS NEW LINE-UP

Mahikeng, Friday 29 March 2019 – Motsweding FM will on 1 April 2019 refresh it’s on air line-up underscoring the need to stay relevant, competitive and to reflect the multifaceted interests of all its audience age groups.

The new line up echoes the station management’s commitment to position Motsweding FM as a custodian of cultural values, identity and a vehicle for the preservation and development of the Setswana language.

New additions to the Motsweding FM line-up include well known on-air personalities, Tumi Morake, Ikanyeng Modubu, and the return of Mokopi MKP Molebatsi and Modisane Modise. Amon Mokoena and Tumi Morake have been tapped to host the much-anticipated breakfast show, ‘Di Rage’ to give the show a pacey fresh new feel. The show will migrate to the 06h00 – 09h00 time slot from 1 June 2019. Lebo Leabile will continue to present the mid-morning show ‘Resemeletse’ from 09h00 to 12h00 and Mokopi MKP Molebatsi will deliver the midday show ‘Oketsa’ between 12h00 and 15h00. Mokopi Molebatsi will also present the Sunday night soul show ‘Sepelong’ between 21h00 and 00h00.

The vibrant and energetic Lucas LTK Komanisi will continue to rock the airwaves on the drive time show, ‘Gotetsa Mosha’.between 15h00-18h00 on Monday to Friday. Other key developments are that Kb Molopyane will present the weekday Sports show ‘Mabaleng’ between 19h00-20h00 and Lindiwe Modise will present ‘Nna Le wena’ from Monday to Thursday between 20h00-00h00.

The station has also introduced a new religious programme for Thursday Nights, Tsa Tumelo between 20h00 to 00h00; the show will be interchanged between Modisane Modise, Pastor Motsamai Brown Mosiapoa and Moruti Tube.

The young and energetic Ikanyeng Modubu will team up with Tomaeza for ‘Kgotlha O Mone’ from Monday to Friday between 00h00-03h00.

The show, ‘Ke Mo Teng’ can now be enjoyed on Saturdays, 12h00-15h00, and the station will introduce ‘Moribo Wa Afrika’ to be presented by the seasoned presenter Tom Perez between 21h00 to 00h00. Brown Mosiapoa and Moruti Tube who present the show, ‘Rorisang’ will move to the earlier Sunday slot 06h00-08h00 making way for ‘Tsa Tumelo’ between 08h00 to 10h00 with Modisane Modise and Pastor Motsamai.

Speaking on the line-up changes, Motsweding FM Station Manager Mr. Katlego Mokhele said “We want to explore new ways in which to grow audiences while instilling appreciation of the Setswana culture and language”.The changes also reflect our commitment to empowering more women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The station will build on the latest listenership increase that was influenced by changes made by the station at the beginning of April 2018”.

Motsweding FM has adopted a strategy which seeks to grow its listenership in the Gauteng, Free State, Northern Cape and Limpopo provinces while maintaining its current numbers in the North West. The new line-up comprises of on-air talent with diverse skills and are placed according to their abilities to grow listenership for the station and market share for SABC Radio.

Please see attached station line-up:

Breakfast show will move to 06h00 – 09h00 from 1 June 2019 and current affairs will start at 05h00 to 06h00.

End

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Vuyo Mthembu (SABC Spokesperson)

Mthembuv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 2236 |C. 083 300 9221