METRO FM SPICES UP LINE-UP WITH NEW SHOWS ‘MORNING FLAVA’ AND ‘THE KINGS SUITE’

Johannesburg – Thursday, 01 August 2019 – METRO FM will on Monday, 05 August 2019 shake things up a little with Moeti ‘Moflava’ Tsiki taking over the coveted 05:00-09:00 breakfast slot. This exciting new show called ‘Morning Flava’ promises to keep listeners entertained, informed and ready to tackle the day ahead.

He moves over with his team Pearl Shongwe on news, Owen Hannie as the sports guru of the show and Moshe Ndike who will join the team every Friday.