METRO FM LINE-UP CHANGES

Johannesburg –Saturday 30 March 2019 – METRO FM is proud to announce its 2019/20 lineup, as it aims to continue raising the industry bar. The station will effect slight changes to its lineup on 1 April 2019, in line with continuous delivery to its mandate and business strategy.

With the new line-up, METRO has signed four big names to its stable. The station has built onto the successes of the station’s currently strong line-up, by bringing on board Ayabonga Cawe, Relebogile Mabotja, Moshe Ndiki and Andile Ncube.

Ayabonga Cawe takes over ‘METRO FM Talk’, between 19h30 and 21h00 on Monday to Thursday. Ayabonga possess all attributes to rebuild METRO FM Talk offering, aligning it to core audience needs and the changing broadcast landscape.

Joining the ‘#FreshBreakfast’, which airs between 05h00 and 09h00, at the beginning of May 2019 is seasoned broadcaster and media personality, Relebogile Mabotja. She will add her voice to the freshest breakfast team on radio with her smart thinking, wittiness and ability to have diverse views and in-depth knowledge of current affairs content as well her relatability and appeal.

Another addition to the METRO FM family is one of South Africa’s most loved personality, Moshe Ndiki who joins the 15h00 to 18h00 ‘The Drive’ show as a contributor. He will be bringing the station’s listeners his take on ‘the past week in the news’ every Friday on ‘The Drive’, putting a light hearted and fun spin on top news items that made headlines in the past week.

The last addition to the team is sports fanatic, Andile Ncube who joins METRO FM as the sports presenter for the weekend breakfast show ‘#TheWKNDR’, which broadcasts from 06h00 – 09h00. He will be presenting sports bulletins, ensuring the station’s listeners know what to expect in the world of sports on weekends. Andile brings with him a wealth of experience from SABC Sports having anchored many TV sports shows as well as hosted a radio sports show on Radio 2000 and being part of many international sporting events.

The new changes will see Somizi Mhlongo joining ‘#TheBridge’ team, bringing his own version of fun, charisma and more fun to the show, whilst Sentle Lehoko takes over the Monday to Thursday 21h00 – 00h00 slot on the new show ‘#NinetoMidnightWithSentle’. Marian Nyarko-Lartey will follow with ‘#TheWindDown’ from 00h00 – 02h00 with Ismail Abrahams taking over the baton, keeping METRO FM listeners company from 02h00 -05h00 on Monday to Friday with the show ‘#EarlyMorningsWithASmile’.

Dynamic rising star Khanya ‘Kyeezi’ Siyengo takes over the ‘#METROFMTOP40COUNTDOWN’ with his energetic, knowledgeable and entertaining presenting style on Saturdays between 09h00 – 13h00, whilst his former partner in crime Phind’Gcobe Madubela aka DJ PH rides solo on ‘#CruiseControl’ Saturdays 13h00 – 15h00. Bujy Bikwa joins MoG on the ‘#TheWKNDR’, Saturdays 06h00 – 09h00.

The Station Manager for Metro FM, Ms Sibongile Mtyali stated that “this year’s line-up schedule is a continuation of our commitment to deliver quality programming and maintain top-of-mind awareness as the best commercial radio stations in the country. We are pleased that we have managed to secure some of the country’s top radio personalities joining brand METRO FM. All our personalities fit in well with what Metro FM stands for and where it’s heading”.

