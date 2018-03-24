MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF A PUBLIC MEMBER AT SABC KWA-ZULU NATAL OFFICE

MEDIA STATEMENT

MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF A PUBLIC MEMBER AT SABC KWA-ZULU NATAL OFFICE

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce the death of a 39 year old woman who died at our premises on Saturday,24 March 2018. The woman was visiting SABC Kwa-Zulu Natal Office in Durban when she collapsed at the reception area. The SABC staff members called the ambulance, paramedics and the police. The woman was certified dead due to natural causes at around 11:30 by the paramedics. The Police have notified the family of the deceased regarding the death of their loved one and they came to the scene. The matter is now in the hands of the law enforcement agencies.

The SABC would like to send it’s heartfelt condolences to the family of the woman and pledge to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies around this matter.

Ends

Media Enquiries

Kaizer Kganyago

SABC Spokesperson