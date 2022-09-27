Media Statement | Next teenage superhero to make their appearance on RSG’s Kragkamp

Johannesburg-Tuesday, 27 September 2022– Radio Sonder Granse (RSG) recently launched a skills-based reality radio show that is focused on the youth – Kragkamp (“skills camp”).

The 13-part series kicked off on Wednesday the 14th of September, and broadcasts on RSG every Wednesday at 19:30. Arehan Brand and Marli van der Merwe, the hosts of the popular Kompas-programme, take the participants through weekly challenges based on everyday essential life skills.

The participants are:

Claudia Stipp (17) Jan van Riebeeck High School

Carla van Schalwyk (15) Stellenbosch High School

Jaco Venter (15) Durbanville High School

Melri Nel (17) Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired

Lisa Maree (14) Outeniqua High School

Solakha Noyi (15) Wittedrift High School

Jody Lackay (15) Wellington High School

Luané Terblanche (17) Bethelehem Voortrekker High School

Specialists in various fields share their expert knowledge with the participants, who are encouraged to work on areas of their lives that need guidance and improvement. The challenges are designed in such a way that participants are not only able to get to know themselves better, but also discover where they need to improve. The eight (8) participants will participate in challenges that focus on skills such as cooking, communication, reasoning ability, marketing, personal finance, and many more.

According to Louise Jooste, Business Manager at RSG, “the series aims to empower participants and listeners in their everyday lives; from job hunting to managing conflict. The participants will share their challenges and shortcomings with the listeners and the team of experts will ensure that they do not fall into the same trap every time. We believe this first for radio will be greatly entertaining and informative.”

All episodes will be available on the podcast after every broadcast at rsg.co.za . Listeners can also follow the excitement on RSG’s Instagram (@rsg_100104fm) and on Twitter using the hashtag #RSGKragkamp

KRAGKAMP – come and change your life!

Listen to episode 1 here: https://omny.fm/shows/kompas/kompas-14-september-2022

Episode 2: https://omny.fm/shows/kompas/kompas-21-september-2022

