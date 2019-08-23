MCG AND SABC REACH A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT ON PSL RIGHTS

Johannesburg – Friday, 23 August 2019 – MultiChoice Group’s SuperSport and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) are pleased to have come to a commercial agreement on terms that will allow the Free to Air Broadcast of the PSL. The agreement between SuperSport and the SABC is for five years and recognizes the need to maintain the financial sustainability of the PSL, as well as ensuring that the SABC delivers on its public mandate of serving the interests of South Africans in regards to Sports.