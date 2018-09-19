RFP TITLE : SUPPLY OF BGAN SATELLITE SERVICES FOR A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

RFP NUMBER : RFP/HEN/2018/46

RFP TITLE : SUPPLY OF BGAN SATELLITE SERVICES FOR A PERIOD OF

12 MONTHS

EXPECTED TIMEFRAME

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES

Bid Advertisement Date 19 September 2018

Bid Collection Date From 19 September 2018

Briefing session

No briefing session will be held, questions or

clarity can be sent to the email address

provided in the document

Bid Closing Date & Time 19 October 2018 at 12h00 noon

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

Bidders interested in participating must register their interest by providing company name,

contact person, telephone, cell number and email address to the SABC Tender Office, please

indicate RFP number on the subject line. This will ensure any addenda and clarification to this

bid are communicated to all participants.