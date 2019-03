Good Hope FM Line-up Changes

Cape Town – Thursday 28 March 2019 – Good Hope FM has announced their official line up for 2019, featuring more female-hosted shows plus an all new show in the popular afternoon drive slot. The new line-up launches on air on Monday, 1 April 2019 and Good Hope FM is pleased to confirm that Khanya Siyengo, better known as Kyeezi, The Tall Wonder, will move from his current show to host the coveted 15h00 – 18h00 timeslot with his new show called ‘The Great Drive with Kyeezi’. Taking