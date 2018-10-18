Global Citizen Festival to partner with DStv, SABC, MTV International for global live broadcast of Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100; hosted and presented by the Motsepe Foundation

JOHANNESBURG 18th October 2018 – International advocacy organisation Global Citizen today announced that DStv, SABC, and Viacom’s MTV International will be the broadcast partners for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, a free-ticketed event, which will take place on Sunday, 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. The live broadcast will be transmitted in over 180 countries across six continents.

DStv will broadcast the event live to all its customers throughout South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. It will also carry the responsibility to film the event and provide the live broadcast to the SABC and other international broadcast partners who will extend the reach world-wide.