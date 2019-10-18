GELEZA NATHI TO PROVIDE SUPPORT THROUGH REVISIONS OF SUBJECTS FOR MATRICULANTS

Johannesburg – Friday, 18 October 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that SABC Education will be kick-staring the exam season for matriculants, with the series ‘Geleza Nathi’ which will be providing critical revisions on subjects.

The six-week long series is scheduled to go live on SABC 1 from Monday, 21 October 2019 until Friday, 29 November 2019 between 5:00am and 6:00am. Subjects covered in the series include Maths, Physical Sciences, English FAL, Life Sciences, Accounting, Business Studies, Economics, Geography and History.