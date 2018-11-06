FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Johannesburg- Tuesday, 6 November 2018 – On 1 June 2018, the SABC announced the establishment of Commission of Inquiry into Sexual Harassment (the Commission) to investigate instances of sexual harassment at the Corporation. The Commission, which is independent from the SABC and headed by an independent commissioner completed its work on 31 October 2018 and presented its final report to the SABC board which the board accepted in its entirety.

The inquiry was organisation-wide and submissions came from all the provinces in which the SABC has presence, except the Western Cape. The objective of the inquiry was to determine whether there is a discernible trend of sexual harassment at the SABC. The Commission aimed to determine the prevalence and extent of the sexual abuse and the role of institutional culture in enabling it, and the reasons why the problem had not sharply come to the fore, despite the SABC having an existing Sexual Harassment Policy.