FACTUAL SABC INFORMATION ON THE REMUNERATION PACKAGES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Johannesburg- Friday, 2 November 2018 -The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the reactions from various parties following the release of the packages of the Corporation’s Executive Directors.

The SABC would like to re-iterate and place on record that the packages are significantly lower than those of the previous Executive Directors and amount to 0.4% of the current salary bill of R3.1 billion.