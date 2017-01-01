CRICKET SA AND THE SABC ENTERS INTO A MILESTONE PARTNERSHIP

CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA (CSA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today announced the joint exclusive partnership for the new 2018 T20 Cricket League. The partnership gives the SABC exclusive official broadcast rights for the Sub-Saharan region. The deal is covered by an MoU that will run for the next three years.

“This is a landmark moment for cricket in South Africa”, commented the Chief Executive of CSA, Thabang Moroe. “For the first time South Africa’s premier public broadcaster will have exclusive rights to a major cricket event and this is very much in line with CSA’s vision of making cricket a truly national sport of excellence that is accessible to all.”

The new 2018 T20 Cricket League is a high profile Sport event that will assist the SABC to regain its credibility and meet its business objective of attracting audiences and revenue. Partnering with Cricket South Africa to deliver on an event of this magnitude provides the perfect opportunity for CSA & SABC to cater to the needs of the traditional and non-traditional Cricket audience and fans.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the SABC, Madoda Mxakwe further stated, “The SABC treasures the good relationship that we have with CSA, which enabled the two parties to enter into this groundbreaking partnership. It is a good deal as it fits into the SABC’s business strategy of increasing audiences and revenue by delivering compelling and entertaining content. The deal therefore is one that is mutually beneficial for both the SABC and CSA.”

The T20 Cricket League will be played between the months of November and December this year and will be live on SABC 3 and Radio 2000. Umhlobo Wenene FM will also broadcast some of the matches live.

Further details of the T20 Cricket League including hosting venues and fixtures will be announced shortly by the CSA and the SABC.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Neo Momodu GE: Corporate Affairs & Marketing/Spokesperson

MomoduN@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 |C. 079 462 5081