CCMA RULES IN FAVOUR OF SABC IN DISMISSAL OF HLAUDI MOTSOENENG

Johannesburg – Thursday, 20 September 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) welcomes the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) decision which ruled in favour of the SABC, in the case brought forward by Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng against the organisation, regarding his dismissal.