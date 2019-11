BCCSA dismisses complaints about an interview with Ninow’s mother

The Registrar of the BCCSA received about 550 (Five hundred and fifty) complaints against the SABC’s channel 404 (hereinafter referred to as “the Broadcaster”) for its broadcast of the 27th of October 2019 at 17:00.

For ease of reference, only two of the complainants are identified herein; namely Mr Vilakazi and Mr Lobese (hereinafter referred to as “the Complainants”). The rest of the complainants are cited as “Others”.